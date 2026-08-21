UPSC Mains 2026: Question Objection Window To Open After Exam, Check Details

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released details of question objection facility for candidates appearing in the Civil Services Main Examination 2026. Candidates who wish to raise concerns or submit representations regarding any question paper will be able to use the Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP) after the examination concludes.

As per the official schedule, the UPSC Mains 2026 examination will be conducted on August 21 to 23 and August 29 to 30. The Commission has clarified that the representation window will remain open for five days.

UPSC Mains 2026 Question Objection Window Dates

Candidates will be able to submit their representations through the UPSC Mains 2026 Question Objection Window from August 31 to September 4, 2026. The facility will be available through the Question Paper Representation Portal. Candidates can raise concerns related to the question paper or papers within 5 days.

UPSC has made it clear that representations regarding question papers will not be accepted through email, post, or any other mode. So candidates should follow the official process and submit their concerns before September 4.

UPSC Mains 2026 Exam Dates

The UPSC CSE Exam 2026 will be held in two phases. The first phase is scheduled from August 21 to 23. The remaining papers will be conducted on 29 and 30 August 2026.

So candidates are advised to focus on their preparation and exam schedule. Those who want raise a concern about a question paper can use the UPSC Mains 2026 Question Objection Window after the examination is over.