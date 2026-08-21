'Hard Decisions' To 'Good Leaders': UPSC Mains 2026 Essay Topics Revealed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main Examination 2026 began on Friday with the Essay Paper. Candidates were required to write two essays, choosing one topic each from Section A and Section B. Each essay carried 125 marks, and candidates were required to write between 1,000 and 1,200 words.

The paper featured eight topics, largely centred on philosophical, ethical, and reflective themes.

In Section A, aspirants were given the following topics: "Oxymorons reflect the ironies of life"; "A grateful mind is very beautiful"; "A thorn is a changed bud"; and "When two elephants fight, it is the grass that gets trampled."

Section B included the topics: "Nature is the symbol of the spirit"; "A well-educated mind will always have more questions than answers"; "Shelving hard decisions is the least ethical course"; and "A good leader is one who follows the followers."

The Essay Paper was held from 9 AM to 12 noon, marking the beginning of this year's Civil Services Main Examination. The topics required candidates to interpret abstract statements and develop well-structured arguments, drawing on philosophical, social, ethical, and contemporary perspectives.

The Essay Paper carried a total of 250 marks, with each of the two essays worth 125 marks.

The remaining papers will be held on August 22, 23, 29, and 30 in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

On August 22, General Studies Paper I will be held in the first shift, followed by General Studies Paper II in the second shift. On August 23, candidates will appear for General Studies Paper 3 in the first shift and General Studies Paper 4 in the second shift.

The Indian Language Paper will be held in the first shift on August 29, followed by the English Paper in the second shift. On August 30, Optional Subject Paper 1 will be held in the first shift, and Optional Subject Paper 2 in the second shift.

According to the official notice, candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 are advised to carry two recent passport-sized photographs for each session of the examination.