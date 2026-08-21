Dead Mouse Found In Branded Namkeen Packet In Kanpur, Food Safety Probe Launched

A food safety complaint has sparked concern in Rajpur town of Kanpur Dehat after a consumer allegedly found a dead baby rat inside a packet of branded Khatta Meetha namkeen. The incident came to light when Javed Khan, a resident of Nai Basti, bought an Rs 80 packet of snacks for children from a grocery shop located along Mughal Road.

Consumer spots dead rat while eating snacks

According to Javed Khan, he opened the packet outside the shop and began eating the namkeen. He said he was shocked when he noticed a dead baby rat inside the packet. People present at the spot were also surprised after seeing the animal inside the snack packet.

The consumer said he could have suffered serious health problems had he eaten the contaminated food without noticing the rat. Javed Khan has demanded an immediate investigation by the Food Safety Department and action against the company and the shopkeeper if any violation is found.

The complaint has now reached the Food Safety Department in Kanpur Dehat. Officials have sent a team to investigate the matter and establish how the dead animal allegedly ended up inside the packet.

Watch the video here:

Kanpur Dehat Additional Food Commissioner Ram Avtar said the department had taken note of the complaint.

"The matter of a dead baby rat being found inside a packet of snacks has come to my notice. I have sent a team along with the Regional Food Officer to investigate the matter. After the investigation, a notice will be issued to the owners of the company whose product is involved, if required," Mr Ram Avtar said.

Officials are expected to examine the snack packet, its packaging and other relevant details as part of the investigation.

Shopkeeper shown the alleged contamination

Visuals from the incident show the consumer opening the snack packet on a platform outside the shop where he bought it. He can be seen calling the shopkeeper and showing him the alleged dead rat, while the shopkeeper looks on.

The investigation will determine whether the contamination occurred during manufacturing, packaging, storage or handling of the product. Further action will depend on the findings of the Food Safety Department.