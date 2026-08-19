UPSC Issues Key Instructions For Civil Services Main Exam 2026, Check Details

UPSC Main Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued important instructions for candidates appearing in the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026, scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30. The examination will be conducted in two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to the official notice, candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 are advised to carry two recent passport-sized photographs for each session of the examination.

In case of failure, discrepancy or error in face authentication, failure to produce the original ID proof mentioned in the e-Admit Card, or any other unforeseen circumstance, candidates may be required to fill out an undertaking provided by the venue supervisor at the examination centre and affix their photograph to it.

All candidates appearing for the UPSC examination will be required to undergo face authentication at the examination venue.

Items Banned At Examination Centres

The use of mobile phones, even when switched off, pagers, electronic equipment, programmable devices, storage media such as pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories capable of being used as a communication device is strictly prohibited during the examination, regardless of whether the device is switched on or off.

Any violation of these instructions may lead to disciplinary action, including a ban from appearing in future examinations.

Candidates are advised not to bring any prohibited items, including mobile phones and pagers, to the examination venue, as no arrangement will be made for their safekeeping.

Candidates have also been advised not to carry valuable or costly items, including mobile phones, smart or digital watches, other IT gadgets, books and bags, to the examination venue. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss of such items.

Candidates Must Reach Venue 30 Minutes Early

Candidates should reach the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session to allow sufficient time for face authentication, identity verification and frisking.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination venue after the commencement of the examination under any circumstances.

Face Authentication Mandatory

To ensure a secure and smooth examination process, face authentication will be mandatory for all candidates at the examination venue.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue well in advance to complete face authentication, identity verification, and frisking procedures without any delay.