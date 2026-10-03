Man Jumps To Death From 43rd Floor Of Noida Highrise Supernova

A man jumped from the 43rd floor of the Supernova building in Noida near Delhi. Supernova is the tallest residential building in the NCR region at 68 floors.

A video of the incident showed the man jumping from the 43rd floor. Police said the man was living in an Airbnb in the building. He jumped from the Spira Tower in the Supernova complex in Sector 94, Noida.

Another person is seen trying to convince the man not to jump and trying to pull him away from the railing. But the man refused to listen and jumped from the 43rd floor.

Police said the man died on the spot after landing on the ground floor. The body was badly dismembered as it landed on the ground floor. The victim has been identified as Sambhav Jain, a resident of Manesar in Haryana. According to police, he had checked into the airbnn on Friday and was supposed to check out around noon on Saturday, which is when he jumped from the balcony. Police added that Jain had called his father multiple times before taking the extreme step.

Jain's family has been informed by the police and a post-mortem is being carried out. The spot has been inspected by police officers and the FSL team and necessary evidence has been collected. All angles are being investigated thoroughly, including footage from CCTV cameras installed at the spot and nearby.

On inquiry from persons present nearby at the time of the incident, it was found that the victim was under severe financial stress, police said.

This is not the first time someone has jumped to death from the Supernova towers.

In August last year, a 23-year-old law student from Delhi died after falling from the 32nd floor of the building while staying in a flat.

Before that, in January 2023, a 43-year-old Delhi property consultant fell to his death from the 43rd floor of the under-construction upper section of the Supernova Spira tower during a site visit.