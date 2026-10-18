Twist In Noida Family Deaths, Father Mixed Poison In Noodles Over Property Row

The five members of a family found dead at their home in Greater Noida are suspected to have died by suicide over a property dispute, police sources told NDTV on Sunday.
Mahesh (37), his 35-year-old wife Lalita, their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead in a room of their home in Nagla Shri Padam village around 8 am on Saturday. The case initially appeared to be of food poisoning as the family, which had gone to a local fair on Friday evening and returned home around 10 pm, had allegedly consumed noodles in dinner.
आज दिनांक 17.10.2026 को प्रातः थाना रबूपुरा पर सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि ग्राम नगला श्री पदम निवासी एक ही परिवार के 05 सदस्य जिसमें पति-पत्नी व उनके 03 बच्चों की मृत्यु हो गई है। सूचना प्राप्त होते ही स्थानीय पुलिस बल, उच्चाधिकारीगण, एम्बुलेंस एवं फूड व सेफ्टी विभाग की टीम तत्काल मौके पर पहुँचे। फील्ड यूनिट, फोरेंसिक टीम द्वारा घटनास्थल का गहन निरीक्षण कर वैज्ञानिक साक्ष्य संकलित किए जा रहे हैं। मृतकों के शव का पंचायतनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है। प्रथम दृष्टया मामला ‘फूड पॉइजनिंग' का होना पाया जा रहा है। खाद्य एवं फूड सेफ्टी विभाग द्वारा सैंपल लेकर आवश्यक परीक्षण किए जा रहे है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट एवं अन्य वैज्ञानिक जांच के आधार पर अग्रिम विधिक कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। उक्त के संबंध में @DCPGreaterNoida द्वारा दी गई बाइट।— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 17, 2026
The police sources said that Mahesh had allegedly mixed poison in the noodles.
An audio note has also been recovered from his phone, in which he blamed his two sisters and a brother-in-law for the deaths, police sources told NDTV.
Mahesh's sisters and a brother-in-law have now been taken into custody.
Neeraj, the sister-in-law of Mahesh, told NDTV that a long-standing dispute over the division of family property had caused tensions within the family. She also alleged that she was thrown out of the house after her husband's death and that Mahesh had assured her that the family would eventually live together again.
Food safety officials who inspected the spot also said the incident appeared to be a case of poisoning, rather than food poisoning.
Food Safety Officer OP Singh said the team examined food wrappers and other materials found at the spot but did not find any expired items.
"It does not appear to be a case of food poisoning. We suspect it is a case of poisoning involving a toxic substance," he told the news agency PTI.
He said no information had emerged about the victims suffering from vomiting or diarrhoea, symptoms commonly associated with food poisoning.
According to information provided by locals, foam was seen coming from the mouth of one of the children, Singh said.
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