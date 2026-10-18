Twist In Noida Family Deaths, Father Mixed Poison In Noodles Over Property Row

The five members of a family found dead at their home in Greater Noida are suspected to have died by suicide over a property dispute, police sources told NDTV on Sunday.

Mahesh (37), his 35-year-old wife Lalita, their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead in a room of their home in Nagla Shri Padam village around 8 am on Saturday. The case initially appeared to be of food poisoning as the family, which had gone to a local fair on Friday evening and returned home around 10 pm, had allegedly consumed noodles in dinner.

The police sources said that Mahesh had allegedly mixed poison in the noodles.

An audio note has also been recovered from his phone, in which he blamed his two sisters and a brother-in-law for the deaths, police sources told NDTV.

Mahesh's sisters and a brother-in-law have now been taken into custody.

Neeraj, the sister-in-law of Mahesh, told NDTV that a long-standing dispute over the division of family property had caused tensions within the family. She also alleged that she was thrown out of the house after her husband's death and that Mahesh had assured her that the family would eventually live together again.

Food safety officials who inspected the spot also said the incident appeared to be a case of poisoning, rather than food poisoning.

Food Safety Officer OP Singh said the team examined food wrappers and other materials found at the spot but did not find any expired items.

"It does not appear to be a case of food poisoning. We suspect it is a case of poisoning involving a toxic substance," he told the news agency PTI.

He said no information had emerged about the victims suffering from vomiting or diarrhoea, symptoms commonly associated with food poisoning.

According to information provided by locals, foam was seen coming from the mouth of one of the children, Singh said.