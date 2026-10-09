Madhya Pradesh Man Falls To Death From 12th Floor Of Greater Noida Society

Nearly a week after a young man jumped to his death from the 43rd floor of Noida's Supernova building in Sector 94, sending shockwaves in the area, a 36-year-old man died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential society in Greater Noida West on Friday, with his family telling police that he had been struggling with depression, officials said.

The victim was identified as Anil Kumar, son of Santosh Kumar, a resident of Ace Divino Society under the Bisrakh police station limits. He originally hailed from Prithvipur village in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district.

According to police, they received information about the incident on Friday and sent a team to the spot. The personnel gathered details about the incident and completed the identification process.

Police subsequently took custody of the body, completed the inquest proceedings and sent it for post-mortem examination.

During preliminary enquiries, the victim's family told police that Kumar had been experiencing depression for some time. However, police are still examining the circumstances leading to the incident, and the family's statement alone does not establish the cause of the fall.

Police said further legal formalities were underway. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and the post-mortem examination is completed.

Earlier, on October 3, Sambhav Jain jumped from the 43rd floor of Noida's Supernova building in Sector 94. The 29-year-old man was a resident of Manesar in Haryana's Gurugram.

Meanwhile, according to preliminary information received earlier, the impact of the fall was such that the victim's body was severed into two pieces. A sound resembling a bomb blast was reportedly heard in the complex due to the impact of the fall.

According to reports, the young man who committed suicide was staying at Supernova's AIR BNB and committed suicide as he was depressed after his divorce and his baby's illness that had resulted in mounting medical bills.

In another case of suicide reported last month, a first-year MCA student hanged himself in his room in Sector Alpha-2, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 Police Station in Greater Noida.

He had reportedly moved to Noida about a month prior to the incident and was pursuing his first-year MCA course through online classes.

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