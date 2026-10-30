Business Student Dies By Suicide In Noida. He Wanted To Pursue Acting

An 18-year-old student pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) died by suicide after jumping from the 19th floor of a high-rise building in Greater Noida on Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 4 am in Greater Noida's Pristine Avenue Society.

According to the police, the student lived with his family in the complex's Tower A. On the day of the incident, he left home early in the morning without informing anyone and went to the 19th floor of Tower B and jumped to his death.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the student was pursuing a first-year BBA at a private college in Ghaziabad. He wanted to become an actor, but due to the family's pressure, he enrolled in the BBA course. However, it is not yet determined whether academic confusion was the reason behind his death.

The student's family members told the police that he was upset over something for the past few days.

The exact reason for his anger, and whether it was directly related to his studies, remains unclear.

According to reports, there have been no reports of scolding or any family dispute prior to the incident.

Town in-charge Ranjeet Singh said that no note was recovered from the scene.

The student is survived by his parents and a younger brother.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, and the police are conducting further investigation, officials said.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)