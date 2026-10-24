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Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire Inside Delhi School, Cops Find 3 Notes

The police found the student's burnt body behind the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya's guard room.

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Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire Inside Delhi School, Cops Find 3 Notes
The investigation revealed a love angle in the case.
New Delhi:

A 19-year-old Class 12 student died after she set herself on fire inside a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area this afternoon, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The police found the burnt body behind the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya's guard room.

According to officials, the student poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze.

The motive behind the death has not yet been identified.

During preliminary investigation, the police found three notes from the student's school bag. According to teachers, police also found some suspicious items from her bag, but the nature of the items has not yet been confirmed.

The investigation revealed a love angle in the case.

The student's sister said that she saw her going to the school happily, smiling. "I don't know what happened...The school called us around 1:40 pm," she said.

The Crime Team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence. The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further enquiry is in progress, the Delhi Police said.

The incident has caused an atmosphere of grief among the school administration and students.

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(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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