<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Says His Bond With Love Gill Makes Her Feel 'Disgusted'

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed growing conversations around ScoutOP and Lovepreet Kaur Gill's closeness inside the house. Their bond has also caught the attention of ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, who is set to make an appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the latest promo, Kaashvi is seen joining host Rohit Shetty on stage, leaving ScoutOP visibly perplexed by her unexpected appearance. She then confronts him about his growing closeness with Love Gill and questions his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Expressing her displeasure, Kaashvi says, “Aapka har word, har touch, har chij pe zoom in kiya jata hai, and how can you compare me with her. Kaun sa soft corner? Kaun se feelings? Kaun sa confusion? Kaun si naav mein ho aap? [Every word you say, every touch, everything you do, it's all being scrutinised under a microscope. And how can you even compare me to her? What ‘soft corner'? What feelings? What confusion? Just what kind of boat are you in, anyway?”

In response, ScoutOP attempts to justify his actions, explaining that his bond with Love Gill was purely about a sibling-like connection. He says, “It was all about the sister; she was taking care of me.”

However, Kaashvi remains unconvinced by his explanation and questions why he appears to need Love Gill's care inside the house. "It makes me feel disgusted; meri family ko embarrassment feel hoti hai [My family feels embarrassed.]”

She further criticises him for seemingly chasing another woman on national television, adding, “Ek background character ki tarah kisi ladki ke peeche bhag rahe ho [You're chasing after a girl like some background character.]" Kaashvi's appearance is expected to bring the tension surrounding their relationship to the forefront.

Earlier, host Rohit Shetty also questioned ScoutOP and Love Gill's bond inside the house. Referring to instances in which Scout massaged her feet, hands and neck, Rohit said, "When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all."

The host, who filled in for Salman Khan for the weekend, warned Scout that his closeness with Love was not being perceived favourably on screen.

Bigg Boss 20 episodes stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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