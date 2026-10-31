Jaipur MBA Student Jumps To Death From 6th Floor Of University

A 23-year-old second-year MBA student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a private university in Jaipur today.

The student has been identified as Yashaswi Rohila, a resident of Jaipur's Gurjar Ki Thadi area. She was a student of Purnima College.

The incident occurred around 10 am, before the commencement of a mid-semester examination. The student had received a phone call before entering the examination hall and later went to the sixth floor of the university building.

"Some students noticed her sitting on the edge of the building and rushed to stop her, but she jumped before they could reach her," police told news agency PTI.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and declared dead.

"We have spoken to her classmates, but no reason has come to light so far," police said.

The student's father had passed away and she was living with her mother. Police have seized the mobile and bag and have started an investigation. Following the incident, the university has postponed the examination schedule for today.



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