UP Man Tries To Escape From Balcony To Avoid Fight With Wife, Falls To Death

A 31-year-old man died after falling from the 21st floor of a building in Greater Noida while he was trying to escape from his flat's balcony to allegedly avoid a fight with his wife.

The incident took place earlier this week at the Centurion Park Tropical Garden Society in Greater Noida.

Harshit Lavania, who got married in 2024, had been living separately from his wife for the last six months over a dispute. He was living alone in the rented flat. On the day of the incident, Harshit's wife arrived at his flat and knocked on the door, but he did not want to open it, allegedly fearing another argument with her, the police said.

His wife called him out and tried to speak to him, but Harshit refused.

She then called the security to open the door.

At this time, Harshit tried to escape from the flat's balcony to the lower floor. But he slipped and fell to the ground, suffering serious injuries.

Members of the complex rushed Harshit to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to Harshit's family, he had been under mental stress due to the ongoing fight with his wife.

No complaint has been filed so far, officials said.

The police are questioning his wife and examining the CCTV footage of the complex, they added.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)