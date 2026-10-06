4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli around 10.20 pm on Tuesday, and its tremors were also felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

The confirmation from the National Center for Seismology came only around 10.40 pm, with many people taking to social media until then, wondering if others had felt the tremors too. At least one user, from Safdarjung in South Delhi, reported that they had felt their couch move. Live updates here

X also became meme central, with people sharing stills and gifs from movies, shows and animated series.

"Delhi people when the earthquake magnitude is below 5.0 #Earthquake," wrote one user, sharing a gif from panchayat.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had struck Assam's Nagaon district.

The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.