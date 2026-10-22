Earthquake Of Magnitude 7 Strikes Tibet Weeks After Deadly Flash Floods

Two back to back eathquakes hit Tibet on Thursday, weeks after devastating flash floods and landslides tore through the Nepal-Tibet border region in August. At 8.03 pm (IST), an earthquake of magnitude 7 hit Tibet, around 489 km north-north-west of Arunachal Pradesh's Pandin, according to the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the quake was 173 km, the NCS said.

Just minutes later, at around 8.42 pm (IST), another earthquake of magnitude 5 hit the region, some 323 km north-north-west of Arunachal Pradesh's Basar. The depth of the quake was 15 km, the NCS data showed.

The earthquakes come weeks after devastating flash floods killed over 1,400 people in the Nepal-Tibet border region in August. The deadly floods originated near the Nepal-Tibet border and swept homes and buildings in the northern and central parts of Nepal.

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit China at 8.29 pm (IST), around 505 km north-north-west of Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin at the depth of 15 km, said the NCS.