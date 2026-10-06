Earlier in the day, a separate 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Nagaon district during the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 4:23 AM IST at a depth of 33 km, with its epicentre located at 26.428° N and 93.060° E. No casualties or major damage were reported in the region.