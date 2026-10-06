An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli around 10.20 pm on Tuesday, and its tremors were also felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas.
Follow The Live Updates On Uttarakhand Earthquake:
Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: 4.5-Magnitude Quake Struck Assam's Nagaon Earlier Today
Earlier in the day, a separate 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Nagaon district during the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor occurred at 4:23 AM IST at a depth of 33 km, with its epicentre located at 26.428° N and 93.060° E. No casualties or major damage were reported in the region.
Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: People On Social Media Report Feeling Tremors
At least one user, from Safdarjung in South Delhi, reported that they had felt their couch move.
Felt my entire couch move, the entire building move - Safdurjung Enclave, Delhi! Never experienced anything close! #Earthquake #Delhi #India— Avani Bansal (@bansalavani) October 6, 2026
Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: US Quake Monitor rts 5.1 Magnitude Quake Near Bageshwar At 10 km Depth
The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Uttarakhand at 10:23 PM IST. According to the USGS, the epicentre was located 34 km north-northwest of Bageshwar at coordinates 30.117° N, 79.615° E, with a focal depth of 10 km. Tremors were registered across parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR.
Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: National Center For Seismology Records 4.9-Magnitude Quake In Chamoli At 13 km Depth
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Chamoli, Uttarakhand, at 10:23 PM IST today.
Seismological data indicates the focal depth was 13 km below the surface.
Delhi NCR Earthquake Live Updates: 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi
EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/58BGGnvY1V— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 6, 2026