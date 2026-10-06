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An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli around 10.20 pm on Tuesday, and its tremors were also felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Follow The Live Updates On Uttarakhand Earthquake:

Oct 06, 2026 23:05 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: 4.5-Magnitude Quake Struck Assam's Nagaon Earlier Today

Earlier in the day, a separate 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Nagaon district during the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 4:23 AM IST at a depth of 33 km, with its epicentre located at 26.428° N and 93.060° E. No casualties or major damage were reported in the region.

Oct 06, 2026 23:02 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: People On Social Media Report Feeling Tremors

At least one user, from Safdarjung in South Delhi, reported that they had felt their couch move.

Oct 06, 2026 22:58 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: US Quake Monitor rts 5.1 Magnitude Quake Near Bageshwar At 10 km Depth

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Uttarakhand at 10:23 PM IST. According to the USGS, the epicentre was located 34 km north-northwest of Bageshwar at coordinates 30.117° N, 79.615° E, with a focal depth of 10 km. Tremors were registered across parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR.

Oct 06, 2026 22:49 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Earthquake Live Updates: National Center For Seismology Records 4.9-Magnitude Quake In Chamoli At 13 km Depth

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Chamoli, Uttarakhand, at 10:23 PM IST today.

Seismological data indicates the focal depth was 13 km below the surface.

Oct 06, 2026 22:42 (IST)
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Delhi NCR Earthquake Live Updates: 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi

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