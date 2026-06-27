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Tremors In Delhi, J&K After Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

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Tremors In Delhi, J&K After Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan
New Delhi:

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and several other north Indian states on Saturday evening.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Afghanistan, and its magnitude was 6.2 on the Richter Scale.

"EQ of M: 6.2, On: 27/06/2026 19:04:51 IST, Lat: 36.442 N, Long: 70.672 E, Depth: 215 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it wrote on X.

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