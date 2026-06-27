Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
3 minutes ago

Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE Updates: Strong termors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India as an earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at 7:04 IST on Saturday. Mild tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

According to the NCS, the depth of the quake was 215 kilometres below surface.

Here are the Delhi-NCR Earthquake Live Updates

Jun 27, 2026 20:22 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Live: What Earthquake Felt Like In Epicentre Afghanistan

Buildings rattled in Kabul, with one AFP journalist reporting a large crack stretching across an internal wall. 

Journalists also felt the quake in Balkh and Badakhshan provinces, which border multiple countries including Tajikistan and Pakistan. 

To the east, it was felt in provinces including Nangarhar and Khost. 

Details on casualties and damage were not immediately available. (AFP)

Jun 27, 2026 20:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Earthquake Tremors Live Updates: Tremors Felt In Pakistan Too

A strong earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending out tremors that could be felt from the capital Kabul across the border into neighbouring Pakistan.

People ran out of their doors in panic in Swat district in northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resident Daniyal Ahmad told Reuters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

"It was very huge here in Swat and it lasted for quite a long time," he said.

"People came out of their houses and women and children were seen crying in panic."

The magnitude 6 quake was at a depth of 100 km (62 miles), EMSC said. (Reuters)

Jun 27, 2026 20:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Tremors In Delhi, J&K After Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Afghanistan, and its magnitude was 6.2 on the Richter Scale.

Jun 27, 2026 19:52 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Earthquake Tremors In India Live Updates: Videos Show Tremors In Srinagar

Earthquake tremors felt in Srinagar and other parts of the region after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan.

Jun 27, 2026 19:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Delhi Earthquake Live: Mild Tremors Felt In Poonch

The earthquake in Afghanistan that shook Delhi also made its presence felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Jun 27, 2026 19:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Delhi Earthquake Live: Epicentre In Northeastern Afghanistan

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with AFP journalists in the capital Kabul and elsewhere reporting strong shaking. 

The quake rocked eastern provinces including Khost and Nangarhar, and it was also felt in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, AFP journalists said. 

The epicentre was recorded in northeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 208.3 kilometres (129 miles), according to the USGS. (AFP)

Jun 27, 2026 19:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: What National Centre For Seismology Said

Jun 27, 2026 19:34 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

A 6.2 magnitude has struck Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said Saturday.

Jun 27, 2026 19:33 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: Tremors Felt In Delhi

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi as an earthquake struck Afghanistan.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi NCR Earthquake, Afghanistan Earthquake, 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com