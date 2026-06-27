Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE Updates: Strong termors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India as an earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at 7:04 IST on Saturday. Mild tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well.
According to the NCS, the depth of the quake was 215 kilometres below surface.
Here are the Delhi-NCR Earthquake Live Updates
Live: What Earthquake Felt Like In Epicentre Afghanistan
Buildings rattled in Kabul, with one AFP journalist reporting a large crack stretching across an internal wall.
Journalists also felt the quake in Balkh and Badakhshan provinces, which border multiple countries including Tajikistan and Pakistan.
To the east, it was felt in provinces including Nangarhar and Khost.
Details on casualties and damage were not immediately available. (AFP)
Earthquake Tremors Live Updates: Tremors Felt In Pakistan Too
A strong earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending out tremors that could be felt from the capital Kabul across the border into neighbouring Pakistan.
People ran out of their doors in panic in Swat district in northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resident Daniyal Ahmad told Reuters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
"It was very huge here in Swat and it lasted for quite a long time," he said.
"People came out of their houses and women and children were seen crying in panic."
The magnitude 6 quake was at a depth of 100 km (62 miles), EMSC said. (Reuters)
Tremors In Delhi, J&K After Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Afghanistan, and its magnitude was 6.2 on the Richter Scale.
Earthquake Tremors In India Live Updates: Videos Show Tremors In Srinagar
Earthquake tremors felt in Srinagar and other parts of the region after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan.
#WATCH | J&K: Earthquake tremors felt in Srinagar and other parts of the region after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan. https://t.co/PRjYYF7S8G pic.twitter.com/93F1AOsalZ— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026
Delhi Earthquake Live: Mild Tremors Felt In Poonch
The earthquake in Afghanistan that shook Delhi also made its presence felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.
Delhi Earthquake Live: Epicentre In Northeastern Afghanistan
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with AFP journalists in the capital Kabul and elsewhere reporting strong shaking.
The quake rocked eastern provinces including Khost and Nangarhar, and it was also felt in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, AFP journalists said.
The epicentre was recorded in northeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 208.3 kilometres (129 miles), according to the USGS. (AFP)
Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: What National Centre For Seismology Said
EQ of M: 6.2, On: 27/06/2026 19:04:51 IST, Lat: 36.442 N, Long: 70.672 E, Depth: 215 Km, Location: Afghanistan.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 27, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @DrNKalaiselvi @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/lD494VYeiW
Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan
A 6.2 magnitude has struck Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said Saturday.