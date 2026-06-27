Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE Updates: Strong termors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India as an earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at 7:04 IST on Saturday. Mild tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

According to the NCS, the depth of the quake was 215 kilometres below surface.

Here are the Delhi-NCR Earthquake Live Updates