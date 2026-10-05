BJP Nominates 8 Leaders To Rajya Sabha From UP, Hardeep Puri Not On List

The BJP has announced eight names for the coming Rajya Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, keeping a balance between castes and indicating the possibility of election on at least one seat on October 16. Union minister Hardeep Puri, who was expected to be named, is not on the list, indicating a rejig at the Centre as well. The names of Union Minister of State BL Verma and former Union MinisterSmriti Irani, were expected to be the list, are missing too.

The candidates named today include minister state minister Dharampal Singh, lawyer Radhakant Ojha, State OBC Morcha president Prakash Pal, former MP Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, former MP Priyanka Singh Rawat, state General Secretary Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar's daughter Shruti Gangwar.

Ten seats in the state are up for election on October 16. The BJP is certain to win seven seats, and is pushing for an eighth. The Samajwadi Party, which has already named two candidates, is likely to field a third, sources have indicated.

All eight candidates will file their nomination in Lucknow at 11.30 am tomorrow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state party chief Pankaj Chaudhary will be present on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the esteemed candidates announced today. Infinite best wishes for the historic victory of each one of you," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X.

Keeping the coming assembly polls in mind, the BJP has done a balancing act between the state's key castes and communities. It has fielded three candidates from the OBC category, 3 from General section and two from the Scheduled Castes. The list also includes two Brahmins and one Rajput.

Minister Dharampal Singh belongs to the Lodh community. Ramakant Ojha and Gopi Krishna Pandey represent the Brahmin community.

Prakash Pal is the president of the party's OBC Morcha in UP, Dharmpal Singh Lodh and Shruti Gangwar also belongs to the OBC community. Vidyasagar Sonkar and Priyanka Rawat are from the Dalit community. Ram Singh Chauhan is from the Thakur community.

On the basis of numerical strength, the victory of all eight BJP candidates is considered certain. Similarly, the victory of the two SP candidates --Ramgopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani -- is also assured.

The BJP has also ensured regional balance: Dharmpal Singh and Ram Pratap Chauhan are from the western UP and Braj regions, while Shruti Gangwar comes from Rohilkhand.

Gopi Krishna Pandey and Vidyasagar Sonkar are from Purvanchal; Prakash Pal comes from the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region, and Radhakant Ojha is from the Prayagraj region.