To Mohanlal On Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, An Emotional Post From Daughter Vismaya

Veteran actor Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, which will take place on September 23 in New Delhi.

What's Happening

Several celebrities congratulated the actor on the achievement, but the most heartfelt message came from his daughter, Vismaya.

Sharing her happiness on Instagram, she posted a collage of her father's iconic roles and wrote, "Congratulations Acha..We're all so so proud of you..for the incredible artist you are and for the incredible human you are."

What Mohanlal Said About Dadasaheb Phalke Honour?

Reacting to the honour, Mohanlal told ANI that he considers the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry. He noted that the recognition has returned to Malayalam cinema after two decades. "This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," he said.

Background

With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in films across genres and languages. While best known for his work in Malayalam cinema, he has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Over the years, he has received several awards, including National Film Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award will now add another milestone to his illustrious career.