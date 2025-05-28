50 Years, 300 Films, And Counting: Anant Nag Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Acted in over 300 films in Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi. Recognized for versatility and contributions to Indian cinema and theatre. Received the Padma Bhushan Award in 2025 for excellence.

Veteran Sandalwood actor Anant Nag was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. This honour recognises his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema over the past five decades.

Anant Nag is widely celebrated for his versatility and powerful performances in Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi films. With a career spanning more than 300 films, he has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences across India. Beyond films, Anant Nag has also made significant contributions to theatre, showcasing his deep roots in performing arts.

Watch the video here:

Veteran Kannada Actor, Anant Nag receives the #PadmaBhushan from President #DroupadiMurmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan



Anant Nag is known for his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema over the past 5 decades #PeoplesPadma #PadmaAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/71dNLq2z8I — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 27, 2025

For Hindi film viewers, Anant Nag is best known for his memorable roles in the iconic TV series Malgudi Days. The show featured some of the finest Kannada actors with strong theatre backgrounds, including Girish Karnad, Suhasini Adarkar, and Vaishali Kasaravalli. Produced by T.S. Narasimhan, Malgudi Days featured Anant Nag in 13 episodes, further expanding his popularity beyond Kannada cinema.

Key achievements of the veteran actor:

Acted in over 300 films in Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi.

Starred in Malgudi Days, gaining recognition beyond Kannada cinema.

Won 6 Filmfare Awards and 5 State Film Awards.

Recognised for versatility and contributions to Indian cinema and theatre.

Received the Padma Bhushan Award in 2025 for excellence.

Throughout his career, Anant Nag has won six Filmfare awards and five State Film awards, highlighting his consistent excellence. Despite his vast success, he never initially aspired to become an actor, which makes his journey even more inspiring.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Art to Shri Anant Nag. Shri Anant is a veteran Kannada Film actor known for his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema over the past 5 decades. He has captivated audiences across languages, regions, and… pic.twitter.com/Jj6vlEG8up — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 27, 2025

Kannadigas and fans nationwide had long hoped for this recognition, and the Padma Bhushan award has been widely celebrated as a well-deserved honour. Anant Nag's contribution to Indian cinema and theatre remains unmatched, making him one of the most respected and beloved figures in the industry.