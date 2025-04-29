Ajith Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: "Let's not Fight At Least Within Ourselves In India"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tamil superstar Ajith received the Padma Bhushan from President Murmu. He condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, urging empathy for each other. Ajith praised the bravery of armed forces protecting the nation.

Tamil superstar Ajith received his Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan's Durbar Hall on Monday (April 28). On the sidelines of the event, the star condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, wishing such incident would never recur. In the time of crisis, Ajith urged people to show empathy for each other while speaking to news agency ANI.

He said, "My heart goes out to all the families, and I hope and pray that such things don't happen. I'm sure the government is doing the best that they can. Let's just keep our fingers crossed and pray that somewhere over a period of time, we all learn to empathise with one another and then keep all our differences aside and live as a peaceful society."

Ajith also paid a tribute to the bravery of the armed forces who are relentless in protecting the nation.

"I met a lot of people from the armed forces today (Monday). I want to let them all know that we salute them for their sacrifices. They work very hard so that we are able to sleep peacefully. My heart goes out to them, and I wish them and their families a beautiful life. They're working so tirelessly to safeguard our borders, and I think at least in their honour we should, within our country, learn to respect each other and respect every religion, every caste and let's not fight at least within ourselves in India. Let us be one peaceful society," added Ajith.

Kashmir has seen one of the deadliest attacks of recent time in Pahalgam. 25 Indians and a Nepalese citizen were killed in the terror attack in the Baisaran meadow of the Anantnag district. From Shah Rukh to Salman, from Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, stars across the industries had condemned the attack in strong words.