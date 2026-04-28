Assam Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Via SMS

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the Class 12 results 2026 today at 10:30 am. The High School (HS) scorecards are available on the official websites of the board. For downloading the Assam board HS marksheets, students will have to enter their roll and number in the result login window. Students can also access their results via a simple SMS service, especially useful amid potential website overloads. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.54 per cent this year.

How To Get Class 12 Marksheet Via SMS?

To check Assam board Class 12 scorecard via SMS, open your phone's messaging application and type ASSAM12 < Roll Number>. Send this to 56263 or 5676750; results with subject-wise marks arrive within seconds.

With servers often crashing on result day, this method is highly useful for candidates facing internet issues during peak traffic.

Alternate Ways To Check Result

The Assam board HS (Class 12) results are available on the official websites of the board, ahsec.assam.gov.in or assamresult.in. The ASSEB scorecards are also uploaded on the DigiLocker platform. Students can visit results.digilocker.gov.in to view their Class 12 marksheets. Assam board Class 12 scorecards are also available on the NDTV Education Portal to ease the result download process for students.

The Arts stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.54 per cent. The pass percentage for Commerce stream candidates stood at 81.13 per cent. Students from Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent.