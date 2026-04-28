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Assam HS Result 2026: Class 12 Roll Number-Wise List At 10:30 AM, Check Direct Link, Official Websites

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: Result Out today at 10:30 am for over 3 lakh students. Check direct link to download your scorecard, marksheet, roll number-wise list here.

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Assam HS Result 2026: Class 12 Roll Number-Wise List At 10:30 AM, Check Direct Link, Official Websites
Assam Board HS 2026 Results Out At 10:30 AM For Over 3 Lakh Students, Download Her
Education Result

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the  roll number-wise list of qualified candidates and result gazette along with marksheets for the Class 12 Higher Secondary Final Examination at 10:30 am. Students will be able to download the list on the board's official website ahsec.assam.gov.in

The result will be announced by Ranoj Pegu, Assam's Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education.

Students are advised to check their scores/marksheet via the NDTV board exam page at ndtv.com/education/results to avoid heavy traffic on the official website.

How To Check Roll Number-Wise List On Official Website?

Visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Under the "HS Final Examination Results 2026" board, click on the result gazette provided  there.
The roll number-wise list will be downloaded.
Save it for future reference.

Assam HS Result 2026 Direct Download Link

Assam HS Class 12 2026 Result Second Download  Link
 

Official Websites

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in/index.php/results
  • ndtv.com/education/results

How To Check Your Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.
On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".
Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".
Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
 

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