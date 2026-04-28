Assam Class 12 Result: Girls Outperform Boys Across All Streams, 81.54% Students Pass

Assam HS Result 2026: Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education, announced the Higher Secondary Final Examination (Class 12) results today, April 28, 2026, at 10:30 am. A total of 3,30,798 students appeared for the exam, of which 81.54% cleared it. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 79.54%, Commerce 81.13%, and Science 89.79%.

Girls Excel Across Streams

Girls outperformed boys in all streams. In Arts, 81.96% of the 1,41,534 female candidates passed, compared to 76.10% of the 99,589 male candidates who appeared in the HS 2026 exams.

In Science, 26,474 girls appeared, with 90.80% passing, while 89% of the 34,193 boys who appeared cleared the exam.

In Commerce, 82.67% of the 5,945 female students passed, compared to 80.45% of the 13,524 male candidates.

In the vocational stream, the pass percentage for girls stood at 76.74%, higher than 72.42% for boys. A total of 1,465 candidates appeared in this stream.

Girls And Boys Pass Percentage Comparison Stream Female Students Pass% Male Students Pass% Arts 81.96% 76.10% Science

90.80% 89.00%

Commerce

82.67% 80.45%

Vocational

76.74% 72.42 Check Your Marksheet Here

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