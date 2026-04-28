Assam Class 12 Result: Girls Outperform Boys Across All Streams, 81.54% Students Pass

81.54% Students Pass, of the 3,30,798 appeared in HS 2026 examinations.
Assam HS Result 2026: Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education, announced the Higher Secondary Final Examination (Class 12) results today, April 28, 2026, at 10:30 am. A total of 3,30,798 students appeared for the exam, of which 81.54% cleared it. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 79.54%, Commerce 81.13%, and Science 89.79%.
Girls Excel Across Streams
- Girls outperformed boys in all streams. In Arts, 81.96% of the 1,41,534 female candidates passed, compared to 76.10% of the 99,589 male candidates who appeared in the HS 2026 exams.
- In Science, 26,474 girls appeared, with 90.80% passing, while 89% of the 34,193 boys who appeared cleared the exam.
- In Commerce, 82.67% of the 5,945 female students passed, compared to 80.45% of the 13,524 male candidates.
- In the vocational stream, the pass percentage for girls stood at 76.74%, higher than 72.42% for boys. A total of 1,465 candidates appeared in this stream.
Girls And Boys Pass Percentage Comparison
|Stream
|Female Students Pass%
|Male Students Pass%
|Arts
|81.96%
|76.10%
|Science
|90.80%
|89.00%
|Commerce
|82.67%
|80.45%
|Vocational
|76.74%
|72.42
How To Check Your Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV?
- Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.
- On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".
- Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".
- Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.