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Assam Class 12 Result: Girls Outperform Boys Across All Streams, 81.54% Students Pass

Assam HS Result 2026: In Arts, 81.96% of the 1,41,534 female candidates passed, compared to 76.10% of the 99,589 male candidates who appeared in the HS 2026 exams.

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Assam Class 12 Result: Girls Outperform Boys Across All Streams, 81.54% Students Pass
81.54% Students Pass, of the 3,30,798 appeared in HS 2026 examinations.
Education Result

Assam HS Result  2026: Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education, announced the Higher Secondary Final Examination (Class 12) results today, April 28, 2026, at 10:30 am. A total of 3,30,798 students appeared for the exam, of which 81.54% cleared it. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 79.54%, Commerce 81.13%, and Science 89.79%.

Girls Excel Across Streams

  • Girls outperformed boys in all streams. In Arts, 81.96% of the 1,41,534 female candidates passed, compared to 76.10% of the 99,589 male candidates who appeared in the HS 2026 exams.
  • In Science, 26,474 girls appeared, with 90.80% passing, while 89% of the 34,193 boys who appeared cleared the exam.
  • In Commerce, 82.67% of the 5,945 female students passed, compared to 80.45% of the 13,524 male candidates.
  • In the vocational stream, the pass percentage for girls stood at 76.74%, higher than 72.42% for boys. A total of 1,465 candidates appeared in this stream.

Girls  And Boys Pass Percentage Comparison

StreamFemale Students Pass%Male Students Pass%
Arts81.96%76.10%
Science
 		90.80%89.00%
 
Commerce
 		82.67%80.45%
 
Vocational
 		76.74%72.42

Check Your Marksheet  Here

How To Check Your Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV?

  • Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.
  • On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".
  • Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".
  • Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

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