<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Imtiaz Ali's Film Sees Significant Growth On First Sunday

Imtiaz Ali's partition saga Main Vaapas Aaunga registered significant growth on its first Sunday, taking the domestic total to Rs 5.50 crore (net) after three days. Fronted by Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the partition tale blends a classic love story with the pangs of losing one's homeland.

Breaking down the numbers

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 2.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 1.15 crore on Friday and Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday.

On Sunday, overall footfall during shows was 29.65%, with afternoon shows registering the highest at 35.23%.

Praise for the film

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha showered praise on the film.

Zoya Akhtar wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations to beautiful people for the beautiful film Main Vaapas Aaunga."

Congratulating ex-wife Aarti Bajaj for editing, Anurag Kashyap kept his message short and simple: "Congratulations champion."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Imtiaz, my friend, so so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when film directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped of the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!"

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the trio behind acclaimed soundtracks for films such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Imtiaz Ali's take on partition and the classic love story in this film opens a floodgate of emotions, turbulence and conflict that have tormented many generations.