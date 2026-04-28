Assam 12th Result 2026 Out: 81.79% Students Passed In Science, 81.13% In Commerce

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has officially declared the Assam HS Result 2026 along with stream-wise pass percentages. This year, a total of 3,02,613 students appeared for the examination across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Out of them, 2,46,761 students have passed.

The board has also released stream-wise pass percentages with results, where Science emerged as the best-performing stream with 89.79% pass rate.

Assam HS Result 2026 Pass Percentage Stream-Wise

As per the official result gazette, Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage this year. The following are stream-wise pass percentages:

Arts - 79.54%

Commerce - 81.13%

Science - 89.79%

Vocational - 74.19%

Assam HS Result 2026 Number of Students Passed

According to official data:

Arts Stream: 1,91,798 students passed

Commerce Stream: 15,796 students passed

Science Stream: 54,474 students passed

Vocational Stream: 1,087 students passed

Assam Class 12 Result 2026 Highlights

The Assam HS Result 2026 reflects steady academic performance across all streams. Students from Science and Commerce streams performed strongly, while Arts students also showed consistent results.

Students who are satisfied with their marks can begin the admission process for higher education courses. Those seeking rechecking or answer script copies can apply through the official website.

What Next After Assam HS Result 2026?

After the declaration of the Assam HS Result 2026, students can now apply for undergraduate admissions in colleges and universities. They may choose courses based on their stream, marks, and career plans.

After downloading the online marksheet, students are advised to verify personal details and subject-wise marks carefully. The hard copy of marksheets and certificates will be issued later by schools.