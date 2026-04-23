Assam HS Result 2026: AHSEC To Announce Class 12 Scores On April 28

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) result 2026 on April 28. Once declared, students can download the result by visiting the official website.

The confirmation was announced by the Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on X. "Higher secondary results will be declared on 28th April. My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam," he said.

Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April.

My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 23, 2026

Students who appeared for the exams in February 2026 will be able to check their results on the official websites, ndtv.com and https://site.sebaonline.org/, or by using the fast result checker above.

How to Check Assam HS Class 12 Result 2025- 2026

Method 1: Through the NDTV Education Portal (Fast and Reliable)

Students can use the fast and reliable result checker available at the top of this page to avoid heavy traffic on the official website.

Method 2: Through the Official Website

To check the Assam HS class 12 Result 2026, student can visit (ndtv.com/education and site.sebaonline.org) and click on the "HS Result 2026" link. Enter your Roll Code (9-digit code starting with X), Roll Number as mentioned on the admit card, and the CAPTCHA code, then click on Submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. The result sheet will include subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division/grade, and pass/fail status.

Pro Tip: Take a screenshot or download a PDF of your result immediately after checking.

Method 3: Through SMS

You can also check your result through SMS. Open the message box on your mobile phone and type ASSAM12 followed by your roll number. Send this message to 5676750 or 56263. After sending the SMS, your result will be delivered to you directly on your phone via message.

Looking at previous years, the results have been declared on different dates. In 2025, the Class 12 results were announced on April 30, with the Arts stream recording 81.03 per cent, Science 84.88 per cent, Commerce 82.18 per cent, and Vocational 68.55 per cent pass percentages.

In 2024, the results were declared on May 9, with Arts at 88.24 per cent, Science at 90.29 per cent, and Commerce at 88.28 per cent. In 2023, the Board announced the results on June 6, when the Science stream recorded 84.96 per cent, Commerce 79.57 per cent, and Arts 70.12 per cent.