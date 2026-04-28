Assam HS Result 2026 Website Crashes? Here Is Alternative Ways to Check Marksheet

The Assam HS Result 2026 has been announced by the Assam State School Education Board. A large number of students may visit the official result websites at the same time. This may cause temporary server slowdown or website crashes. Students are advised not to panic in such situations. The board has provided several alternative methods to check the Assam HS Result 2026 without depending only on the official websites.

Assam HS Result 2026 Official Websites

The Assam HS Result 2026 for Class 12 students will be made available on the official portals:

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

asseb.in

Due to high traffic after the result announcement, these websites may respond slowly or stop loading for a short period. Students should keep their roll number and roll code ready to avoid delays while checking the result.

Direct Link to Check Result on NDTV

Direct Link to Check Result on Official Website

Alternative Ways To Check Assam HS Result 2026

Students can use the following methods if the official websites are unavailable.

Method 1: SMS

Students can receive their result through SMS by following these steps:

Type: ASSAM12

Send the message to:56263

The result details will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Method 2: DigiLocker

Visit DigiLocker website or mobile app

Login using registered mobile number or Aadhaar

Go to the Education section

Select Assam Board

Download the marksheet

DigiLocker provides an official digital copy of the result.

Method 3: UPOLOBDHA and UMANG App

Students may also use the UPOLOBDHA App and UMANG App to check their scores and download the online marksheet. These apps are useful alternatives when websites are slow due to heavy traffic.

Students are advised to use only official websites and trusted government platforms to check the Assam HS Result 2026. They should download and save a copy of their marksheet for future use.