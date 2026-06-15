Sunny Deol Celebrates 25 Years Of <i>Gadar</i>: '<i>Yeh Gaddi Aage Bhi Chalti Rahegi</i>'

Actor Sunny Deol turned nostalgic as his iconic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha completed 25 years since its release. Celebrating the milestone, the actor took fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing memorable moments from the film and expressing gratitude for the immense love it has received over the years.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sunny penned an emotional note reflecting on the film's legacy. He wrote, "25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi. Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there."

Along with the message, the actor shared several stills from the film, revisiting the unforgettable journey of Tara Singh and Sakina.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The romantic action drama emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, despite clashing with Aamir Khan's Lagaan in theatres.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film told the emotional love story of Tara Singh and Sakina. The couple's happiness is disrupted when Sakina's father compels her to remain in Pakistan, separating her from her husband and son, leading to Tara's fierce mission across the border.

The film's popularity led to the release of Gadar 2 in 2023. The sequel, which reunited Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hit theatres on August 11 and received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences.

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma has confirmed that Gadar 3 is in the works and could potentially release in 2027.

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