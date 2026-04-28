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Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV

Through the NDTV result checker, students can quickly access their scores with their roll number without facing heavy traffic on the official website.

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Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV
Assam HS Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard Via NDTV?
Education Result

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Class 12 results today, with pass percentages of 79.54% in Arts, 81.13% in Commerce, and 89.79% in Science. Students can check their marksheets via NDTV.com using their roll number.

How To Download Marksheet Via NDTV?

  • Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.
  • On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".
  • Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".
  • Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

By scanning the NDTV QR code provided below, students can quickly view and download their marksheet with their roll number.

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