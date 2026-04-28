Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Class 12 results today, with pass percentages of 79.54% in Arts, 81.13% in Commerce, and 89.79% in Science. Students can check their marksheets via NDTV.com using their roll number.

How To Download Marksheet Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.

On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

By scanning the NDTV QR code provided below, students can quickly view and download their marksheet with their roll number.