Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV

Assam HS Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard Via NDTV?
Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Class 12 results today, with pass percentages of 79.54% in Arts, 81.13% in Commerce, and 89.79% in Science. Students can check their marksheets via NDTV.com using their roll number.
How To Download Marksheet Via NDTV?
- Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.
- On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".
- Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".
- Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
By scanning the NDTV QR code provided below, students can quickly view and download their marksheet with their roll number.