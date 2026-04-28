Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: Re-checking Vs Re-evaluation Explained

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has outlined a structured re-checking process for the 2026 Class 12 results declared today, April 28. Candidates who intend to apply for re-checking of answer scripts along with obtaining the scanned copy of answer sheets can do so through the official website of the board. According to the official information, the application window will be opened after two days from the declaration of the Higher Secondary (HS) result.

The application window will remain open for 15 days, according to the official notification. It is also important to note that re-checking and re-evaluation of answer scripts are two different processes. Class 12 candidates must not confuse the re-checking process with re-evaluation.

What Re-checking Means?

Class 12 board students must note that the process of re-checking will include:

Re-totaling of the marks awarded by the examiner Assessment of answer(s) which has/have been left out unevaluated Correction of wrong entry of marks of any manner/nature

The ASSEB Class 12 re-checking results will be declared within 30 days after the application window closes.

Steps To Apply For Re-checking of Answer Scripts

Candidates who wish to get their answer scripts re-checked, can apply through the ASSEB official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. Follow the steps given below to apply for re-checking.

Visit the official website

Click on the link titled 'Apply for re-checking and scanned copy of answer scripts

Provide necessary information as requested in the portal

Pay the required fee online

Assam HS students must note that the fees for re-checking of the answer scripts along with obtaining the scanned copy is Rs. 500 per subject. The re-checking can be done for theory papers only, according to the official document.

What's After Re-checking?

In case of change in the marks after the re-checking process, the revised certificate cum marksheet will be issued on submission of the original certificate and marksheet in the

board's office as per the notified schedule.

Class 12 students must collect the revised certificate within 30 days after the declaration of the re-checking results.