Weather Updates Today, Heatwave, IMD Alert LIVE Updates: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds swept across parts of Delhi on Thursday night, bringing relief from the sweltering heat and humidity that had prevailed through the day.

Dark clouds covered the sky as weather conditions changed rapidly across several areas of the national capital. Gusty winds lashed many parts of Delhi, while lightning illuminated the sky, and rain was reported from several locations.

Amid the ongoing thunderstorm activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours, warning residents to take precautions against severe weather conditions.

According to weather experts, the sudden change in weather conditions has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, which has enhanced atmospheric instability over northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.

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