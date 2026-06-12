Weather Updates Today, Heatwave, IMD Alert LIVE Updates: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds swept across parts of Delhi on Thursday night, bringing relief from the sweltering heat and humidity that had prevailed through the day.
Dark clouds covered the sky as weather conditions changed rapidly across several areas of the national capital. Gusty winds lashed many parts of Delhi, while lightning illuminated the sky, and rain was reported from several locations.
Amid the ongoing thunderstorm activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours, warning residents to take precautions against severe weather conditions.
According to weather experts, the sudden change in weather conditions has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, which has enhanced atmospheric instability over northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.
Follow the LIVE Updates of Weather Today, IMD Weather, Heatwave Alert Delhi NCR, UP, Noida, Rajasthan
Weather Today LIVE: Thunderstorms, Lightning, Heat Wave Alerts Across Madhya Pradesh
The Meteorological Centre Bhopal has issued a fresh warning of volatile weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh over the next five days, highlighting the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, gusty winds and heat waves in several districts.
The forecast comes amid the ongoing advance of the southwest monsoon, which has already covered parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Bihar. Conditions remain favourable for further progress into Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.
According to the latest bulletin issued by the Bhopal centre, moderate thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and gusting winds up to 70 kmph is expected tonight over Niwari, Orchha, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Singrauli.
Weather Updates LIVE: High-Speed Winds, Rain, Hailstorm In Jammu
- During the day, Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 degrees higher than normal.
- Samba experienced even hotter conditions, reaching 46.1 degrees Celsius, causing significant disruption to normal life in the region.
- In the evening, strong gusty winds accompanied by rain and hailstorms swept across Jammu and surrounding districts, resulting in a sharp drop in temperature, according to officials.
- Dark clouds covered the sky as weather conditions changed rapidly across several areas of the city.
- Gusty winds lashed many parts of Delhi, while lightning illuminated the sky, and rain was reported from several locations.
- Amid the ongoing thunderstorm activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours, warning residents to take precautions against severe weather conditions.
- The weather office forecast thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.
- It also predicted rainfall at most places and moderate rainfall at isolated locations, while dust-raising winds were likely over several parts of the city.