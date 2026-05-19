Delhi Taxi Unions' 3-Day Strike From Thursday Over Fuel Price Hike

A three-day strike has been announced by commercial vehicle drivers' unions in Delhi from May 21 to 23, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares as fuel prices continue on an upward trend. The unions have alleged economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators.

"Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union.

The union stated that despite a steep rise in fuel prices, taxi fares in Delhi-NCR remain unchanged since almost 15 years. Increased costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits and other daily essentials further cut into taxi drivers' earnings. "Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers," the letter said.

The letter by the union further stated, "App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation."

The union has demanded a meeting with the government to discuss their issues and formulate policies to prevent exploitation of drivers.

The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. It added, "If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible."

Unions said a protest will be held at the Delhi Secretariat as well on May 23.

The strike will come at the heels of petrol and diesel prices being hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.