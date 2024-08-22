Auto, Taxi Associations On Strike Today In Delhi: Why They Are Protesting

Taxis and auto rickshaws parked outside New Delhi Railway Station during a 2-day strike.

The auto and taxi associations in Delhi-NCR are on a two-day strike starting August 22. The strike, which comes on the heels of the Bharat Bandh observed across the country on August 21, is expected to impact transportation and connectivity to railway stations and bus stops.

According to reports, an estimated 4 lakh cabs will likely stay off the roads on August 22 and 23 after over 15 unions, including the Taxi Chalak Sena Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union and Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union supported the strike.

Why auto-taxi unions are protesting?

Auto-taxi unions in Delhi-NCR are protesting against the impact of app-based cab services like Ola and Uber, which have significantly cut into their earnings and imposed hefty commissions.

The unions claim that both the central and state governments have failed to address their concerns, despite repeated requests. They are demanding government intervention to regulate the app-based cab services and ensure fair compensation for auto-taxi drivers.

They have been writing to governments and departments about their concerns, but no one listens, said Kishan Verma, President of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union. He alleged the government was involved in a "game of donations" with these companies, and demanded "an end to this game", IANS reported.

Mr Verma also made serious allegations against private Ola and Uber taxi drivers, claiming they engaged in unethical activities, including the trade of alcohol and drugs, as well as smuggling.

The union has, therefore, announced that all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended on August 22 and 23, to register their protest against these issues. "Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed," Mr Verma said.