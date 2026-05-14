'US Policy On Taiwan Unchanged': Rubio After Trump Meets Xi

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US policy toward Taiwan is "unchanged" after President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping but warned it would be "a terrible mistake" for China to take Taiwan by force.

Rubio made the remarks in an interview with NBC News while travelling with the president on his trip to China.

He sidestepped Xi's warning that differences over the self-governing island could lead to a clash and said that China always raises the issue of Taiwan in talks.

"US policy on the issue of Taiwan is unchanged as of today and as of the meeting that we had here today. It was raised. They always raise it on their side. We always make clear our position, and we move on to the other topics," Rubio said.

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