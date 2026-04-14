"We All Love You": Trump's Huge Praise For PM Modi In Call

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first phone call since Washington and Tehran struck a ceasefire deal ended with the Republican leader saying, "I just want you to know we all love you."

Speaking to news agency PTI, US envoy Sergio Gor said that PM Modi and Trump reviewed the "substantial progress" in bilateral ties during the phone call, and Washington and New Delhi are set to seal "big-ticket" deals in the next "few days and weeks," including in the energy sector.

In their 40-minute call, which was their third phone conversation this year, Trump briefed PM Modi about the situation in the Middle East.

PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors."

"We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he added.

Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

The call between the two leaders came two days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wrapped up a three-day visit to Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India next month to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other functionaries of the government.

Before this call, the two leaders had spoken on February 2 to announce progress in a trade deal and on March 24 to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Trump said that negotiations between the US and Iran could resume "over the next two days." Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump confirmed that the venue is going to stay the same -- Pakistan.