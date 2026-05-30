"Trade Priority, Expect More Meetings": US On India Deal

US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that trade is a priority for Washington, and more meetings are expected with trade representatives to close the trade deal with India.

Speaking with ANI, Pigott said that the "balanced trade relationship" with India opens allow US to "realise the full economic potential".

"President Trump has made no secret that trade is a priority for the United States, and having balanced trade relationships makes the bilateral relationship between our countries all the more stronger and allows us to realise that full economic potential, unleash that economic potential of that balanced trade relationship between our two countries. We expect further meetings on this from USTR (US Trade Representatives) in the short term here," he said.

He also hailed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor's efforts that prioritise strengthening the strategic partnership that could benefit both countries.

"We are encouraged by the cooperation and dialogue we've seen on so many of these issues. And I also think Ambassador Gor, the results and relationship he has with so many Indian officials is a testament to the priority, the strategic partnership of this relationship, and how we're committed to strengthening that strategic partnership to the benefit of both our nations," Pigott said.

India and the United States are on the verge of concluding a highly anticipated interim trade agreement, with the deal expected to be signed within the coming weeks or months.

Speaking on Friday at the US-India TRUST Initiative event held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the US Ambassador revealed that bilateral negotiations have entered their final stretch.

"Just last week, India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last 1 per cent of that trade deal. Next week we will welcome a U.S. delegation here to continue those talks," he said.

"We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months," Gor added.

The Ambassador's remarks follow a recent announcement by India's Commerce Ministry confirming that a high-level US trade delegation is scheduled to visit India from June 1-4 to iron out the remaining clauses of the proposed bilateral agreement.

Highlighting the exponential trajectory of the economic relationship, Gor noted that bilateral trade in goods and services has skyrocketed from just USD 20 billion to over USD 220 billion over the past two decades

He repeatedly emphasised India's evolution into a cornerstone strategic ally for Washington, stating, "The importance of India is now... (The US sees India's potential) not only economically but strategically to the world."

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