US Sees India As A 'New Centre Of Power', Says Envoy Sergio Gor

US envoy Sergio Gor on Friday said that the Trump administration sees India as a major global power and wants to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

Gor, a key Trump ally and envoy, described India as one of the "new centres of powers" that Washington is actively trying to engage.

"This administration is identifying new centres of powers. We realise potential that India has. We see the growth India has. We are growing and enhancing this partnership," said Gor.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India in an attempt to repair ties that have sharply deteriorated in recent months.

Since returning to office, Trump's decisions have repeatedly unsettled New Delhi. His administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, publicly backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, attempted to insert itself into the Kashmir issue, softened its stance against China in the trade war, and faced criticism for encouraging anti-Indian rhetoric in the US.

Despite the tensions, Gor focused on areas where cooperation between the two countries continues to grow.

He pointed to the expansion of the iCET initiative, originally centred on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum technology, into a broader trust framework that now also includes critical mineral supply chains, biotechnology, energy and space technology.

According to Gor, the collaboration is already beginning to show results, with investments flowing both ways.

He said companies such as Amazon are part of investments worth nearly $35 billion coming into India, while Indian firms have invested around $20 billion in the United States.

"These are incredible things. Every week, we have an individual show up at embassy to ask is it safe to invest in India. We say, 'you have a governor which is forward-looking,'" said Gor.

Calling India a "trusted partner", he said the US sees long-term opportunities in sectors ranging from trade to critical technologies.

Gor also stressed that Washington wants to strengthen cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, noting that India supplies roughly 40 per cent of generic medicines sold in the United States.

"We want to work with industry. Health research collaboration are equally promising. We are now working to setup new fellowship and investments that create jobs and research that saves life," he said.

