US Envoy Sergio Gor's India-Inspired Look Steals Spotlight In Delhi

Sergio Gor, the United States ambassador to India, turned heads with his India-inspired attire as he attended a high-profile reception at Roosevelt House in New Delhi on Saturday during Marco Rubio's India visit.

Gor was seen dressed in a classic black tuxedo featuring striking gold embroidery on the shoulders. His outfit added a regal touch to the formal diplomatic evening.

The event, held in celebration of 250 years of American independence, was also attended by S. Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Vikram Misri. On Sunday, Gor shared pictures from the celebration on X.

“Celebrating 250 years of American independence and excellence! Delighted to host @SecRubio at Roosevelt House this evening for a wonderful gathering with our friends and partners from the Indian government and business community, including @DrSJaishankar, @PiyushGoyal, @VikramMisri and @SandhuTaranjitS," he wrote.

On Saturday, Rubio held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. During their meeting, the US Secretary extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit the White House in the near future. PM Modi said that both countries would continue to work closely for the global good.

"Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," he wrote on X.

Rubio began his four-day trip to India with his arrival in Kolkata on Saturday, where he was received by Sergio Gor at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, the US Secretary of State later visited Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity.

Rubio is the first US Secretary of State to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton's trip in May 2012. His visit follows a major political shift in West Bengal just weeks after the Bharatiya Janata Party took power in the state.

Rubio's India itinerary, from May 23 to 26, includes visits to Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. The visit is considered diplomatically important due to planned energy talks with India and meetings with ministers from the Quad countries.