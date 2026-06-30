"India In Tough Part Of World, Has Some Rough Neighbours": US Envoy

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has expressed confidence that ties between New Delhi and Washington will remain strong, while pointing to the challenges India faces due to its geopolitical surroundings.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, Gor said India operates in a difficult neighbourhood and hinted at the unpredictability of regional dynamics.

"... India is in a tough part of the world. There are some tough and rough neighbours, and you have individuals that wake up in a bad mood, and things change in that part of the world," Gor said.

His comments came while discussing the future of the India-US partnership and the areas where both countries can deepen cooperation.

AI, Technology, Aviation Among Key Areas Of Cooperation

Gor said the relationship between the two countries is based on shared interests and long-term alignment rather than being influenced by temporary political developments.

"The United States and India have so much in common, and that is something that will sustain us for decades to come. You pick the sector, AI, technology, or aviation; no matter what it is, we have a potential to work together. These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead..." he said.

He added that the coming years could play an important role in shaping the direction of bilateral ties for the future.

Envoy Dismisses Concerns Over Indo-Pacific Command Name Change

Gor also addressed concerns in India over the recent decision by the US to rename its Indo-Pacific Command back to Pacific Command (USPACOM), removing "Indo" from the title of one of Washington's major military commands.

The earlier renaming of the command during US President Donald Trump's first term was viewed as a sign of India's increasing importance in America's regional strategy and the broader Quad framework.

The latest change led to speculation that it could indicate a shift in Washington's approach towards the Indo-Pacific region.

Rejecting those concerns, Gor said the defence partnership between the two countries remains active and strong.

"Yes, the name changed; we're still there. India still has more exercises with the United States than any other country by far. Every single month there's something happening, whether it's Indian troops coming here or whether it's US troops going into the region," Gor said.

Trade Deal Negotiations Continue

Meanwhile, India and the US are continuing talks on a trade agreement. The two sides had agreed on the legal framework of the pact in February, but the final agreement is still awaiting completion.

The deal remains one of the key areas being negotiated as both countries look to further strengthen economic ties.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.