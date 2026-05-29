'Won't Give Up Rights Of Our People': Iran's Envoy On Uranium Enrichment

Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday asserted that Tehran will not compromise on what it described as the "legal and legitimate rights" of the Iranian people, particularly the right of the Islamic Republic to peaceful nuclear energy and uranium enrichment.

In an interview with ANI, the Iranian envoy responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran's strategic and economic position, as well as Washington's long-standing demand for curbs on Iran's nuclear enrichment programme as part of the deal to end the conflict in the Middle East, stating that the country has demonstrated resilience despite economic challenges.

Responding to claims that Iran has been weakened due to sanctions and external pressure, Fathali said, "Those who claim that Iran has been strategically and economically weakened saw the true power of the Iranian nation and our armed forces during the 40-day war."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran showed that despite heavy pressure, it still possesses significant defensive, popular, and strategic capabilities and can defend its security and national interests," he added.

Acknowledging the impact of sanctions, he stated that Iran has adapted through internal resilience and economic strategies, noting that the faith of its people and the country's willpower are also due credit.

"Undeniably, sanctions have had negative effects on Iran's economy, and we have never denied this fact. However, what has allowed the Iranian nation to endure these pressures is the willpower, the faith of the people, and the resilience of Iranian society," he said.

The envoy further stressed that any future negotiations must be based on mutual respect and rejection of coercion, while asserting that the "language of sanctions and force" cannot be a "lasting solution".

"Iran has always emphasised that any negotiation must be based on mutual respect, honouring the rights of nations, and avoiding policies of pressure and threats. Experience has shown that the language of sanctions and force cannot create a lasting solution," he said.

On the issue of uranium enrichment, which has been a key part of the talks, Fathali reiterated Iran's position that it considers the matter a sovereign right under international law, particularly under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Regarding the issue of uranium enrichment, the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear. We have stated many times that we will not give up the legal and legitimate rights of the Iranian people, including the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which is mentioned in the NPT," Fathail added.

He further stated that nuclear talks are not currently on the immediate agenda, but could be addressed in a structured framework in the future.

The 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran reportedly includes an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons and also lays out that initial negotiations during the 60 days would focus on the disposal of the Islamic Republic's highly enriched uranium and limits on enrichment activities.

In return, the United States would discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets as part of the broader negotiations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)