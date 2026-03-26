Iran Preps For Island Warfare Amid Talk Of US Ground Offensive On Kharg

Iran is moving troops and laying traps on Kharg Island, its economic lifeline, amid reports that the US may attempt a ground invasion of the island to pressure Tehran into releasing its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Less than two weeks ago, the US conducted airstrikes on the tiny island that handles about 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports.

MB Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of its islands and warned that their movements are under constant surveillance. Ghalibaf also shot off a warning to one of Iran's neighbours supporting the US.

"Based on some intelligence reports, Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional countries. Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any step, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will be targeted with relentless, unceasing attacks," he said in a post on X.

Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies pass, has pushed up crude oil supplies and sparked energy security concerns in Asian markets such as China and India. As the conflict in the Middle East drags on and the global economy feels the heat, pressure is building on US President Donald Trump. And Kharg Island, if occupied, could be a massive leverage for the US against Iran. But a ground offensive on Iranian territory is fraught with risks, and the Trump administration knows that well.

The Importance Of Kharg Island

Kharg Island is located in the Persian Gulf, about 25 km off the coast of Iran. Its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf's only access to the Arabian Sea, makes it a strategic port for 90 per cent of Iran's exports. The island also houses Iran's key oil storage facilities and military infrastructure.

In the March 13 airstrikes, the US had targeted military installations on the island, but not the oil facilities, with Donald Trump saying he chose not to do so for "reasons of decency".

Buzz over a possible ground offensive has now prompted Iran to step up its defences. Traps have been laid, and weaponry moved. Key among these weapons is the shoulder-fired, surface-to-air guided missiles known as MANPADs, said a CNN report, quoting sources.

A Big Gamble For Trump

The US recently deployed additional troops in the Middle East as the conflict in the region, which started with US-Israel airstrikes on Iran on February 28, drags on. Amid speculation about a ground offensive on Kharg Island, a person familiar with US military planning told CNN that the Central Command has persistent overhead surveillance of the island and the US troops can locate traps.

But military experts say a ground offensive would be very risky and could potentially lead to a high number of US casualties. The island, they argue, has layered defences and Iranian forces would fight tooth and nail to deny Washington, DC, this massive leverage.

Also, an attack on Kharg Island would likely lead to Iran stepping up its attack on its Gulf neighbours. The Arab nations, CNN has reported, have urged the Trump administration against attacking the island.

Trump faces another challenge. The Republican President's approval ratings have tanked since the conflict began, and putting boots on the ground -- after targeting his Democrat predecessors over 'endless' wars -- won't help him.

A Battle Of Nerves

Iran was pushed into a corner when the US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on February 28. But it has fought back hard. While Trump has claimed that the US and Iran are talking, Iranian leaders have rejected this as "fake news".

While pressure builds on the US as the conflict drags on, Iran has less incentive to stop the conflict now. Instead, it can fight on for a better deal. Tehran has been attacked twice in a year, and it is unlikely to agree to any deal unless it proves a deterrent for a future attack. The Ayatollah has been killed, and the leadership in Tehran cannot be seen as capitulating.

Iran's blockade has choked the Strait of Hormuz, threatening the global economy and energy security in key markets. So it is now in Tehran's interest to drag out the conflict and bargain for a better deal that guarantees its security.

But Iran must also find a way out. Over 1,500 people are dead, its cities have suffered heavy damage, and the conflict has pushed inflation up. Also, the rebellion against the regime is brewing.