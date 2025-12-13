Delhi Asks 50% Of Staff At Offices To Work From Home As Pollution Worsens

The Delhi government has directed 50% of its employees as well as staff in private offices to work from home as stricter pollution norms under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 came into effect on Saturday.

A similar order was issued on November 24, after GRAP-3 measures came into force, but was withdrawn after the measures were revoked later that month.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the centre's anti-pollution panel, invoked restrictions under GRAP-3 for Delhi and nearby areas on Saturday afternoon and elevated them to GRAP-4 the same evening, noting a worsening in air quality.

The AQI was recorded at 431 at 4 pm and rose to 441 at 6 pm.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR," the CAQM said in a statement.

GRAP 1 restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 and 300 (which is categorised as 'Poor'), GRAP 2 restrictions when it is between 301 and 400 ('Very Poor'), GRAP 3 between 401 and 450 ('Severe') and GRAP 4 when the AQI crosses 450 ('Severe Plus').