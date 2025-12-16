Luthra Brothers Brought Back To India After Deportation From Thailand

Two brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who fled to Thailand after a deadly fire broke out at their nightclub in Goa this month, were brought back to Delhi on Tuesday.

Gaurav, 44, and Saurabh, 40, fled to Phuket on an IndiGo flight hours after a massive fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' left 25 people dead on December 6.

They were then detained in Phuket on December 11 when they stepped out of their hotel for a meal and taken to Bangkok.

The Luthras were brought back on an IndiGo flight, which landed in Delhi around 2 pm. They will now be produced before a local court in Delhi, where officials will seek their transit remand.

A case of culpable homicide and negligence was registered against the brothers, with investigators alleging that their nightclub was operating in violation of mandatory safety norms, contributing to the scale of the tragedy.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them after they fled the country.

Goa Police has so far arrested five people, including managers and staff members, of the nightclub in connection with the case.