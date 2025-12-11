Delhi Orders Crackdown On Fire Safety Violations After Goa Tragedy

Hours after the Delhi Fire Service issued an emergency office order directing immediate inspections across restaurants, hotels and clubs, the Delhi Government has moved into high-alert mode, tightening fire safety enforcement and overhauling licensing protocols in the wake of the deadly Goa incident.

The official order, directs all Divisional and Assistant Divisional Officers to carry out "immediate and thorough fire safety inspections of public assembly premises such as restaurants, hotels and clubs" in view of rising festive footfall and the recent tragedy. Inspecting officers have been asked to verify whether establishments comply with Rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010, including functional fire-fighting equipment and building-by-law adherence.

The directive also asks for compliance reports to be submitted without delay through the proper channel.

No negligence will be tolerated': Home Minister Sood

Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to licensing lapses and fire safety negligence.

"No negligence in licensing or public safety will be tolerated. Habitual violators will face sealing and strict punitive action," Sood said, calling the Goa tragedy a wake-up call for enforcement machinery nationwide.

He said strict instructions have been issued to ensure that all fire safety equipment in restaurants, banquet halls, wedding venues and public gathering spaces is fully functional and up to date.

High-level review, overhaul of licensing framework

Sood said he convened a high-level meeting to examine loopholes in the existing framework governing hotels, clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants.

Sood attacked the previous AAP government saying did not prioritise fire safety reforms, allowing unsafe practices to persist. Under the current government, he said, the government is "bringing about a complete transformation in fire safety preparedness."

This includes procurement of specialized fire-fighting equipment capable of reaching narrow lanes and top floors of high-rises,an ongoing challenge in Delhi's dense urban clusters.

Inter-department data sharing: GST, MCD told to provide full lists

To strengthen oversight, the Home Minister has ordered the GST department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to share detailed establishment data with the Fire Service.

The integrated database will include pubs, bars, hotels, restaurants, temporary structures, pandals and similar venues, allowing inspectors to conduct targeted risk assessments and surprise checks.

City braces for Christmas-New Year rush

With December festivities drawing near, Delhi Fire Service officials have been asked to complete comprehensive checks at all major public venues before the year-end surge.

The government says the objective is two-fold: tighten enforcement and simplify procedures so that genuine businesses can comply easily while habitual violators are weeded out.