Delhi Government Launches Free Coaching For Students For JEE, NEET, CLAT

The Delhi government has decided to offer free professional coaching to meritorious students from government schools. The coaching will be offered to 2,200 students for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission. The decision was announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions, including Aakash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus and Ravindra Institute. Students will receive classroom coaching, live sessions, study material and test preparation support after school hours and on weekends.

There is a reservation of 50 seats per course for female students in JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation. CUET-UG will offer 1,000 seats, with 150 reserved for girls.

The scheme was announced in the budget and has an allocation of Rs 21 crore.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the mission is being launched to not only send educational resources to the children of Delhi schools, but also courage, confidence and emotional strength to dream big. He added that the initiative will open new opportunities for academic excellence and career development for the youth.

He added, "Today, the 'Vidya Shakti Mission' brings not just a dream but a promise that no child in Delhi's schools will be left behind due to lack of proper guidance, financial resources, or emotional support," he added.

