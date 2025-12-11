Delhi Aims to Halve Road Crashes By 2030, Rolls Out Action Plan

The Delhi Government on Wednesday announced a major road safety push aimed at reducing road crashes by 50% by 2030, unveiling a new action plan that focuses on safer school routes, stronger enforcement and upgrades across the city's most accident-prone corridors. The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the State Road Safety Council held after nearly two years, chaired by Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Safe School Zones Coming Up In 100 Schools

A key highlight of the new plan is the introduction of Safe School Zones in the first phase across 100 government and private schools. These zones will feature redesigned pedestrian crossings, improved signage, speed-calming measures and trained volunteers during school hours.

Officials said the move targets a worrying rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, particularly involving schoolchildren.

Zero Tolerance Zones On Ring Road, Outer Ring Road

To tackle high-risk stretches, the Council has cleared the creation of Zero Tolerance Zones on major corridors such as the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and NDMC-controlled areas. These zones will see:

Clearly demarcated bus lanes

Strict lane-discipline enforcement

Continuous monitoring by Delhi Traffic Police

Delhi currently operates 47 AI-based cameras, and the Council will work with IIT Delhi to identify more high-risk points for automated surveillance.

18 Black Spots To Be Fixed Faster

The government reviewed 18 known accident-prone black spots and instructed departments to speed up corrective work. Officials said that locations such as Delhi Gate and ISBT Kashmere Gate have already shown improvement, thanks to better road geometry and signal coordination.

PWD and the Traffic Police have been asked to submit monthly progress reports.

Awareness Push For Victim Support Schemes

The meeting also reviewed key victim support programmes including:

Cashless Treatment Scheme

Hit and Run Compensation

Rah-Veer Good Samaritan Scheme

Departments have been directed to expand awareness campaigns so that citizens know how to access emergency support in time.

Delhi Road Safety Summit Proposed For 2026

Looking ahead, the Council has proposed a Delhi Road Safety Summit in 2026 to bring together experts, enforcement agencies, planners and citizen groups under one platform.

Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the new decisions reflect the government's commitment to "saving lives through coordinated, technology-driven and citizen-centric measures," adding that visible changes are expected in the coming months.

Road Accidents Rising In Delhi

Between January and May this year, Delhi reported 2,235 road accidents, resulting in 577 deaths and 2,187 injuries, according to Delhi Police data.