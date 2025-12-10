3 Minors Stab Teen To Death In Delhi, All Accused Were School Dropouts: Cops

The Delhi Police has detained three minors for allegedly stabbing a teenager to death following a dispute in which the victim had reportedly slapped the accused, officials said on Wednesday.

A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident in North West Delhi's Kanjhawala area was received at about 1.45 pm. A police team rushed to Savitri Hospital, where the teenager, a minor boy, was found with critical stab wounds and was declared dead by doctors.

A case under Sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

The mobile crime team and forensic experts from FSL Rohini examined the crime scene and collected exhibits.

Police said that through technical surveillance and human intelligence, the suspects were identified and detained from different locations.

During interrogation, the trio allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. Police said a knife was recovered from the location they revealed while being questioned. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the stabbing stemmed from previous enmity between the boys when the victim had slapped the boys.

The detained minors are all school dropouts, having studied up to Class 8, officials said. Further investigation is underway.

