US Woman Claims She Was Groped By Teen On Delhi Metro: "I Don't Think I Will Return To India"

In a disturbing incident on the Delhi Metro, an American woman claimed that she was groped by a teenage boy after she agreed to a photo. Shockingly, the boy's mother and sister defended his actions, saying he was just curious about blondes.

Gaurav Sabnis, an Indian-origin professor at New Jersey's Stevens Institute of Technology, shared the woman's story on X. In the post, Sabnis explained that he was approached by a former student seeking travel tips for a friend's wedding in India. He warned her to be cautious during her India trip, anticipating she might attract unwanted attention. Unfortunately, his warning proved true when she faced sexual harassment on the Delhi Metro, and the perpetrator's family defended his actions. Sabnis shared her experience, highlighting the challenges foreigners, particularly women, face in India.

"When this former student called me in November for suggestions for her India trip for a friend's wedding, I told her, be on guard for sexual harassment. Especially in Delhi. Here, you're just another blond. There, you'll be a target. Sadly, it came true," he wrote on X along, with a screenshot of the text he received from his student. The woman also said she will avoid South Asia travel in the future.

See the post here:

When this former student called me in November for suggestions for her India trip for a friend's wedding, I told her, be on guard for sexual harassment. Especially in Delhi. Here, you're just another blond. There, you'll be a target.



Sadly, came true.



Greatest culture! pic.twitter.com/LThSNG5p4r — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) January 16, 2026

"But then a teenage boy, maybe 14 or 15, at a Delhi Metro station just ruined it forever. He was with his mom and sister so thought okay why not. He puts an arm on my shoulder. Weird but okay, he's a teenager. And then, professor, he just straight up grabbed my breasts hard and spanked my butt and giggled like he had played a joke. pretty much EXPLODED in anger, grabbing him by the collar and pushing him away. He fell and his mother started getting upset at me saying I was "overreacting". That he had never met a blond lady up close so he got "carried away". What kind of parenting is that? I loved your country and I wish I could say return, but don't think ever will. In fact I'm going to give all of South Asia a pass," the woman wrote in a text to the professor.

Social media users slammed the family's defense, calling it enabling and highlighting that molestation is a serious crime. Many suggested the woman should have filed a complaint, while others offered apologies on behalf of Indians.

One user wrote, "The saddest thing is, some women are the biggest enablers of their "raja betas" behaviour. It's a vicious cycle - boy moms are of a “higher status.” So she is socialised to defend this, rather than beat the s**t out of him as a lesson."

Another commented, "This is not just a disturbing incident, it's also a cognizable offence.. the sad part is, the defense came from the one who was actually supposed to pull his ears and take him to task for this crime of molestation."

A third said, "Absolutely shameful,disgusting & embarrassing. I wish the lady had taken the matter further by calling the police. The boy just got away with his atrocious behaviour. My sons are absolute gentlemen with women. What happened to this nutcase? How did he think this was ok??"