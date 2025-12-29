Class 11 Student Dies After Falling From Restaurant Rooftop In Delhi

A 16-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a plastic shed at a restaurant in Delhi's Gujranwala Town, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the teenager had gone out with his friends.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Model Town police station at around 5:51 pm regarding a boy who had fallen from a height at the Invitation Restaurant in Gujranwala Town. By the time police reached the spot, the injured teenager had already been taken to a nearby hospital.

The boy was identified as Kabin Kumar, a 16-year-old student of Class 11 at Prudence School, Ashok Vihar. He had come to the restaurant along with three of his friends.

Police said the group went to the rooftop of the restaurant using the staircase.

Kabin climbed onto a plastic shed that was installed between two shops. The shed collapsed under his weight, causing him to fall from a height.

He was rushed to Pentamed Hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to the injuries sustained in the fall.

Police said further investigation is underway.